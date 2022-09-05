Report – Juventus fans accused of anti-Semitism

One of the bad parts of our beautiful game is the small group of fans who make racism thrive in the stadiums, and that raised its ugly head again at the weekend.

Saturday was a huge day in Italian football, with some very interesting matches played out by the various teams.

One of the fixtures on that day was Inter Milan’s derby game against AC Milan.

The game was arguably the highlight of the day, but Juventus also visited Fiorentina, one of the hardest grounds to get a result in Serie A.

The Bianconeri secured a 1-1 draw against La Viola, a result that means they remain close to the top of the league table.

As the players struggled to get a win, some Bianconeri fans were making anti-Semitic chants in the stands, according to a report on Football Italia.

The report says they sang: “The Viola are not Italian, but a bunch of Jews, Viola is the colour I hate, the colour I hate the most, let’s sterilize their women, so no more will be born.”

Juve FC Says

This football club does not support racism in any form and it is clear as day to see that diversity is an important part of us as an organisation.

We sign players from different regions and our fans must stop the racial abuses, even if they get triggered by rival supporters.