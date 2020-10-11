Report – Juventus favourites to land Barcelona ace

Todofichajes claims that Juventus is in pole position to land Barcelona attacker, Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman has struggled since he was signed by the Spaniards in 2017 to replace Neymar.

His poor injury record and poor form when he has played for them have made the Catalans conclude that he has been a poor recruit, the report claims.

It adds that the Catalans tried to ship him out in the just-closed transfer window, but the Frenchman remained.

They will now try to offload him in the next transfer window and they have informed his agents that he can leave.

It claims that the Frenchman is coveted by Juventus and although the Bianconeri will face competition from his former team, Borussia Dortmund who will want him as a replacement for Jadon Sancho, they remain favourites.

Dembele is still just 23 years old and the Frenchman has so much more to offer to football.

Juve has been making some impressive young signings this summer and adding Dembele to a team that already has signed Federico Chiesa will make them even more exciting to watch.

The Frenchman isn’t a part of Ronald Koeman’s plans this season and if he plays just a few games before January, he might make the move to Turin before the summer.