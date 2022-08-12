Juventus continues hoping that it can sign Memphis Depay when the Dutchman frees himself from his current contract at Barcelona.

Barca has been approached to terminate his contract by mutual consent, and talks are ongoing.

He has a year left on his current deal with them, but their financial situation has forced them to consider selling more of their players to register new ones.

Depay wants to be among the individuals they release for free and the Dutchman could join Juve afterwards.

However, the Bianconeri are not putting all their eggs in one basket and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they have lined up three alternatives.

It claims they could sign either Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, Atalanta’s Luis Muriel or Arkadiusz Milik of Olympique Marseille.

These strikers can do a job for them, but their first choice remains Depay.

Juve FC Says

Signing a new goal-scorer is a must for us this summer if we are serious about winning a trophy this term.

Depay did well at Lyon and he was a key player for Barca last season.

Although he is not a centre-forward, he knows how to get goals for his team.

Hopefully, he can sort out his Barca deal soon enough and join us.