Report – Juventus finds an alternative to Di Maria

Juventus is keeping its options open as they struggle to secure the signature of Angel di Maria.

The Argentinian winger has become a free agent after the expiry of his contract at PSG.

The French club enjoyed his talents for years, but decided to let him go to rebuild their team.

Di Maria’s stats at Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG are impressive, and they make him one of the best free agents on the market now.

Juve hopes to be the next club that he joins to continue delivering fine performances.

However, they are not putting all their eggs in one basket because they know he has other suitors.

Instead, they have added an alternative to their transfer wishlist. Corriere Dello Sport claims the Bianconeri will sign David Neres if a move for Di Maria fails.

The Brazilian has just joined Shakhtar Donetsk, but he has not played for the Ukrainian club because of the ongoing war in the country.

They could get him if they make their move, with uncertainty continuing to surround when the war will end.

Juve FC Says

Neres is just 25, and he is at least seven years younger than Di Maria. In an ideal situation, he would be the better signing.

However, Max Allegri loves experienced players, and he will pick a move for Di Maria over one for the Brazilian.

It would be interesting to see which of them eventually join the club.