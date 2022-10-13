Report – Juventus freezes all contract renewals for now

Juventus is in transition and they had a busy summer transfer window.

Despite losing some older players and adding others to their squad, the Bianconeri have still had a poor season.

Max Allegri’s job is under a lot of scrutiny now and the gaffer knows things must get better.

Juve has so many players who could become free agents at the end of this season and they had plans to renew some deals, even others who still have more years on their contracts.

They were in talks to hand a new deal to sign players like Danilo.

However, Calciomercato reports they have paused on that decision for now.

The report claims because of their on-field crisis, they have frozen all contract renewals.

Juve FC Says

We need to rethink handing new deals to these underperforming players.

It is embarrassing that even with better players, we have lost to Milan, Monza and Maccabi Haifa.

There is almost no justification for our current run of form, which makes it shocking the manager has not been sacked.

The likes of Danilo will get new deals at the Allianz Stadium, but for now, we must address this issue of poor form and get back to consistently winning matches.