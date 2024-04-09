Juventus is on the verge of finalising a move for Felipe Anderson to join them as a free agent at the end of this season.

The Brazilian midfielder is nearing the end of his contract with Lazio, and although efforts were made to extend his stay, negotiations reached an impasse. This situation has paved the way for Juventus and other clubs to pursue his signature.

Behind the scenes, discussions between Anderson and the Bianconeri have been ongoing, facilitated by Cristiano Giuntoli, who is eager to secure the services of the in-form veteran.

Anderson himself has shown interest in joining Juventus, seeing it as an opportunity to play for another top club before retiring.

The Bianconeri have now edged closer to signing him, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano tweeting:

“Juventus are one step away from signing Felipe Anderson as free agent, deal imminent!

“Formal proposal sent to the Brazilian winger, all set to be sealed soon.

“Verbal agreement at final stages, details being sorted and then… here we go.”

Juve FC Says

Anderson has been in fine shape this season, and the attacker will be another experienced player in our dressing room.

He keeps getting better, and it suggests he has a lot to offer us as his newest team.