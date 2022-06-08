Juventus is now looking to get their transfer business done fast, and they have issued an ultimatum to one of their key targets, according to a report.

The Bianconeri are working hard to bolster Max Allegri’s squad after their poor end to the last campaign, which finished trophyless.

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and naturally attracts top talents, but they are struggling to complete the free transfer of Angel di Maria.

The Argentinian seems to be taking his time before deciding and that has opened the door for more clubs to join the race for his signature.

Juve is not interested in waiting for him for too long and they have now given him 24 hours to decide on their offer, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport as reported by Football Italia.

It claims the situation seems to deteriorate as the forward is now leaning towards a move to Barcelona.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria needs to be in a hurry to join a club like Juventus and not the other way around, which is why we shouldn’t be waiting for him for too long.

We have other transfer targets and there are forwards who will happily move to Juve. We probably need to focus our attention on an alternative now.