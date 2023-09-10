After triggering a contract-renewal clause last season, Wojciech Szczesny could once again extend his deal at Juventus, but this time, through a bilateral agreement with the club.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are looking to extend the goalkeeper’s contract for an additional season, thus pushing the expiry date from 2025 to 2026.

The 33-year-old is one of the highest earners at the club. However, he remains a great servant to the cause and a reliable presence between the sticks.

So despite his hefty wages, Juventus are studying a plan that allows them to maintain the Pole’s services while lowering the cost.

The former Arsenal and Roma man currently earns around 6.5 million euros per season as net wages. The Bianconeri are aiming for a figure closer to 5 million.

As the source reports, Szczesny has given his consent for the proposal. The two parties intend to extend their collaboration for years to come.

Therefore, a slight salary cut shouldn’t jeopardize the plan, explains the report.

Szczesny joined Juventus in the summer of 2017 after spending a couple of seasons at Roma.

In his first year in Turin, he acted as an understudy to Gianluigi Buffon. But when the legendary Italian departed in 2018, Tek became the undisputed first choice at the club. This has been the case ever since.