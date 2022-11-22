Report – Juventus had agreed to sell Ronaldo to Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers in the world, but he is ruining his reputation with his recent acts at his clubs.

The attacker forced Juventus to sell him at the start of last season, having been their leading scorer for much of his time in Turin.

Juve was struggling to pay his salary and agreed to offload him to Manchester United.

The attacker remains there, but there are problems again after the club refused his request to be sold in the summer.

He recently gave a bombshell interview to Piers Morgan, where he delivered some shocking statements about United.

Juve will be relieved that he is no longer their player. It has now been revealed that United was not the only club that wanted to sign him from Juve. Chelsea also wanted him, but their then-manager rejected the attacker.

“When Cristiano decided to leave Turin, he was convinced that the whole world was waiting for him,” Il Corriere Dello Sport’s editor Ivan Zazzaroni reveals via Football Italia.

“He found himself a step away from Chelsea, the club had reached an agreement with Jorge Mendes, but found strong opposition from Tuchel.”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo is quickly becoming a troublesome player in any squad, and Juve was fortunate to have offloaded him when we did.

The attacker will not become the key man at any top European club again and needs to find a way to retire before he tarnishes his image.