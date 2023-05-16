Report: Juventus has already extended Alex Sandro’s contract

Juventus has reportedly already extended the contract of Alex Sandro for one more season.

The Brazilian was expected to leave the club at the end of this campaign when his contract at the Allianz Stadium expires.

Sandro has not been in good shape this campaign and continues to deliver inconsistent performances when he plays for the Bianconeri.

However, in the last few months, his performances have improved and the defender seemed to have won over Max Allegri.

Whilst planning for a new left-back, Juve has also taken the option to extend his deal.

He had an automatic clause in the previous agreement and Calciomercato says the Black and Whites have triggered it to keep him at the Allianz Stadium for one more season on the same 6m euros per season salary.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has had a good spell on our books and the defender probably deserves to spend more time at the club because of his recent performance.

However, we must sign a long-term replacement as soon as the transfer window reopens so that we will not struggle to replace him when he leaves.

If the individual joins in the summer, they will learn some things from him in the next campaign before Sandro’s deal expires.