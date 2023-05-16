Report: Juventus has already extended Alex Sandro’s contract

Juventus has reportedly already extended the contract of Alex Sandro for one more season.
The Brazilian was expected to leave the club at the end of this campaign when his contract at the Allianz Stadium expires.
Sandro has not been in good shape this campaign and continues to deliver inconsistent performances when he plays for the Bianconeri.
However, in the last few months, his performances have improved and the defender seemed to have won over Max Allegri.
Whilst planning for a new left-back, Juve has also taken the option to extend his deal.
He had an automatic clause in the previous agreement and Calciomercato says the Black and Whites have triggered it to keep him at the Allianz Stadium for one more season on the same 6m euros per season salary.
Juve FC Says
Sandro has had a good spell on our books and the defender probably deserves to spend more time at the club because of his recent performance.
However, we must sign a long-term replacement as soon as the transfer window reopens so that we will not struggle to replace him when he leaves.
If the individual joins in the summer, they will learn some things from him in the next campaign before Sandro’s deal expires.
4 Comments
His finished I prefer keeping Rabiot than Alex
So we are not just stuck with Alegri only we are stuck with Sandro too!?
Total disaster. We may not play in Europe and still keep a player that is below average in performance but high in salary.
We better stop Alegri from playing him so we are not forced to extend automatically with such high salary at least.
Allegri with his loving oldtimers ..
I think we probably have two more disaster years. After that hopefully a fresh new attack minded manager with new young home grown players
“Sandro has had a good spell on our books and the defender probably deserves to spend more time at the club because of his recent performance.” Yes he`s been disaster the whole season always a liability and to thus to extend his contract with 6 mill worth of salary (that is net) makes totally sense given that Juve are in deep financial trouble. So yes Sandro will be give us the level we need in Serie B which is what I expect from the PRISMA investiagtion. Time to wake up juve supporter, this summer will bear bad tidings. Allegri and Sandro is the least of our worries.