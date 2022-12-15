Report – Juventus has decided the future of Paredes

Juventus added Leandro Paredes to their squad in the last transfer window as they sought more experience in their midfield.

The Argentinian joined on loan from PSG, with the Bianconeri retaining an option of making the move permanent for a fee in the summer.

Max Allegri was delighted to have added him to his squad, having watched the midfielder deliver some impressive performances at his former club.

However, things have not gone the way Juve envisioned, and the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli have even played ahead of him this term.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Juve has decided he will not remain with them beyond this term, so they will not make his transfer permanent.

Juve FC Says

Allegri spoke highly of Paredes before the midfielder moved to Juve and fans had expected him to become the club’s next midfield lynchpin.

However, that has not been the case, and he should not be kept on. Considering his performance before we signed him, we can give him more chances to improve in the second half of this season.

If he gets better, we can keep him. Otherwise, he needs to leave the club so that we can add a new man to the group.