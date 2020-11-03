Report – Juventus has made an offer for top Spanish defender

Reports from Spain via Calciomercato claim that Juventus has made an offer for Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos.

The Spaniard is set to become a free agent at the end of this campaign unless Los Blancos are able to get him on a new deal.

The La Liga champions haven’t exactly been looking to hand him a new deal that would likely be an improvement on his current contract terms.

This is because money is tight due to the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the finances of football teams around the world.

The report quotes Spanish journalist, Eduardo Inda, who reckons that Ramos is already the subject of interest from a number of top teams.

He tells them that an Italian team has made an offer to sign Ramos for free in the next transfer window before adding that the team is Juventus.

Inda also said that PSG are in the running for the defender, but he would prefer to remain in Madrid.

The journalist wrote as quoted by Calciomercato: “I know for sure that an Italian club has made an offer to Sergio Ramos on a free transfer for June, it’s Juventus . There is also PSG. on him. But Sergio would like to stay in Madrid. “