Report – Juventus has two plans to offload Arthur

Arthur Melo is still not in Juventus’ long-term plans, and they have not changed their mind about offloading him in this transfer window.

The Brazilian remains one of the biggest flops the club has signed recently, but we cannot deny that he is talented.

He probably doesn’t suit the current system at the club, which is why a move away from the Allianz Stadium is probably the best thing that can happen to him.

Juve has been open to that since the last transfer window and they have kept him on the market.

Apart from Arsenal, few clubs have registered an interest in his signature so far, and the Bianconeri have now hatched two plans to get rid of him.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that they will allow him to leave them for a fee or on loan. If that doesn’t work, they will include him in their offer to sign one of their many transfer targets.

Juve FC Says

It is sad to see Arthur struggle at Juve because there was so much excitement when he moved to the Allianz Stadium.

We expected him to become the technically gifted midfielder our team lacked at the time, but he has not exactly showed that.

A change of environment will probably bring him back to life as it has done for Dejan Kulusevski so far.