Juventus have reportedly struck an agreement in principle with Bologna coach Thiago Motta who would arrive as a replacement for Max Allegri.

The 41-year-old is enjoying a sensational campaign at the Renato Dall’Ara, with the Rossoblu currently sitting fourth in the Serie A standings.

Therefore, the young manager’s exploits have put him on the map ahead of a summer that promises a flurry of managerial changes all around Europe.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri have been working in advance to anticipate the competition. The club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has reportedly identified the Italo-Brazilian as the ideal profile to succeed the under-fire Allegri.

The former Napoli director has been working behind the scenes on this track, holding constant talks with the coach’s entourage, and has reportedly made significant progress.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus and Thiago Motta have an agreement in principle as the latter is set to arrive in Turin in the summer.

The former Inter and PSG midfielder will be free to sign for the Bianconeri as his contract with Bologna expires at the end of the season.

However, Juventus would have to terminate Allegri’s contract one way or the other before signing his young colleague. The Livorno native’s deal is valid until June 2025.

Moreover, Motta isn’t the only profile from Bologna who earned the Old Lady’s esteem. As the source explains, Juventus are also hoping to sign two Rossoblu stars.

The first is Riccardo Calafiori, a 21-year-old Italian defender who can play as a centre-back or a left-back.

The other is 24-year-old Scotsman Lewis Ferguson who is a versatile midfielder with an eye for goal.