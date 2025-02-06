Despite failing to secure the player’s services in January, Juventus reportedly have an agreement in hand with Feyenoord for David Hancko.

The 27-year-old was arguably the first name on Cristiano Giuntoli’s list in January. The Bianconeri identified him as the ideal profile to bolster the backline, especially after losing Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to season-ending injuries and parting ways with former club captain Danilo.

However, the stubborn Dutch giants refused to break apart with the Slovakian in the middle of the campaign.

As Calciomercato explains, Juventus also launched a late onslaught for Hancko in the final days of the winter transfer session, but to no avail. The source claims Milan delivered the final blow for the Old Lady’s hopes of signing the defender by buying Santiago Giminez. Hence, Feyenoord were never going to sanction the departures of their two top stars in the middle of the season.

In the end, the Bianconeri ended up signing Renato Veiga on a dry loan from Chelsea, in addition to Lloyd Kelly on loan with an obligation to buy from Newcastle United.

Nevertheless, the report insists that the Serie A giants have already booked Hancko for next season. The two clubs have an agreement in principle that would see the centre-back move to Turin for circa 22 million euros. Juventus have also reached an accord with the player’s entourage a while ago. The Slovakia international would pen a five-year deal that includes a net salary of 2.5 million euros.

CM now expects the two to calmly iron out the final details of their agreement now that the January chaos is behind us.

Hancko is a youth product of MSK Zilina who had an underwhelming experience at Fiorentina in 2019/20, before cementing himself as a pillar at Feyenoord where he’s been plying his trade since 2022. Although he’s originally a central defender, he can also fill in at left-back.