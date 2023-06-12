In their quest to find a competent left-back who can replace the aging Alex Sandro, Juventus have set their sights on several possible candidates.

But one of the most intriguing names on the shortlist remains Fabiano Parisi who has been showcasing his vast potential since joining Empoli in 2020.

The 22-year-old started his career at Benevento’s youth academy before spending a brief spell at Avellino. The Azzurri then poached him in 2020, and has been a stalwart on the left flank ever since.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus already have an agreement in principle with Parisi over a summer transfer.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri still have to sit at the table with Empoli to find a formula that would satisfy both parties.

As the source claims, Juventus are willing to offer some of their players as bargaining chips. This list includes Matias Soulé who’s well-liked at Empoli.

The other profiles mentioned in the report are young defender Koni De Winter and Juventus outcast Marko Pjaca. Both players spent the campaign on loan at the Carlo Castellani Stadium.

However, the report warns Juventus of some stern competition, claiming that Napoli, Inter and Milan are also tracking Parisi.

This season, the left-back contributed with two goals and as many assists in his 34 appearances across all competitions. He also has a knack for collecting bookings, receiving a red card and ten yellows.