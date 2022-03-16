Report – Juventus have an eye on two Barcelona talents

Juventus has been targeting younger players in recent transfer windows as they rebuild their squad.

Max Allegri has the responsibility of making the club great again and some of the older players are being phased out.

They will be replaced by much younger individuals and some of them will come from abroad.

Fichajes.net reports that the Bianconeri have an eye on the Barcelona talent factory that has formed some of their best players.

The report claims Juve has a special interest in the exciting midfielder, Gavi and defender Ronald Araújo.

Gavi is just 17, but he has been a mainstay in the Blaugrana squad since he broke into the first team.

Araujo has also been a first-team regular for them and he is just 23.

Both players got their breakthrough as the Spanish side suffered financially and couldn’t sign new players for expensive fees.

They have now developed well enough and could seek greener pastures.

The report claims Araujo has a better chance of joining Juventus for around 35m euros because he has rejected their contract offer and would be a free agent next year.

Juve FC Says

The likes of Luca Pellegrini, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa have proven age is just a number.

If they can do it so young at Juve, we can trust Araujo and Gavi to continue developing well if they move to Turin.