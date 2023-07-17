While Juventus are looking to reinforce their squad for the next season, the management is also keeping an eye on the future.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have set their sights on talented Empoli starlet Tommaso Baldanzi.

The Azzurri are renowned for the ability to constantly produce top-notch talent. The 20-year-old is one of their most recent revelations.

The attacking midfielder rose through the club’s ranks before earning a promotion to the senior squad in 2021.

Last season, he made 26 appearances in Serie A, scoring four goals in the process, including the winner against Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

He also represented Italy this summer at the U20 World Cup in Argentina. He bagged two goals and provided two assists for the Azzurrini who reached the final before succumbing at the hands of Uruguay.

As the source explains, Juventus aren’t alone in the race for Baldanzi. Milan, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica have also shown interest in the young Italian.

However, Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli will be looking to anticipate the competition by securing a deal this summer rather than waiting for the player’s price to skyrocket in 2024.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will reportedly try to sign the attacking midfielder in this session while allowing him to remain at Empoli on loan for another season and gain additional Serie A experience.

Juventus share an amicable rapport with the Tuscan club and will be looking to put it to good use.

Young Juventus midfielder Filippo Ranocchia should complete a switch to the Carlo Castellani Stadium in the next few days.