Report – Juventus have made a decision over Giorgio Chiellini

The future of Giorgio Chiellini is one of the most important decisions that Juventus has to make this summer.

The veteran defender has remained important to the club and the Italian national team.

Last season saw him battle with a few fitness issues, but when he is fit, he is one of the club’s most important players.

He may be ageing, but he has mastered his body and knows how best to get fine performances from it.

His current deal at Juventus expires this summer and he has been widely expected to finally retire from the game.

However, he is at the Euro’s with Italy at the moment and continues to show that age is just a number.

The defender will return from the Euros still a part of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad, according to Tuttojuve.

The report says the Bianconeri has decided that they need his presence in their dressing room for at least one more season.

They have already lost Gianluigi Buffon, who leaves at the end of this month officially and Allegri cannot afford to lose another experienced presence in his dressing room.

He might not play very often, but the report says Juve wants him to ease his successors into life in Turin and that is why they are keeping him for another campaign.