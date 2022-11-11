Juventus could have a busy January transfer window and one man has been penned down as a possible name to depart the club.

The Bianconeri have not been as impressive as they wanted and it is down to the form of some of their players.

Max Allegri’s men have been fine in recent weeks domestically, but their overall performance has lacked consistency.

The gaffer has been forced to rely on a few players he can trust and that means several members of his team haven’t been contributing.

One man in that category is Daniele Rugani who seems to be the worst defender at the club now.

The centre-back has struggled for relevance in the last few seasons and Juve is ready to end their relationship with him.

A report on Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri are willing to offload him in the January transfer window and they will put him on the market when it opens.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has simply not been good enough for this team and as it evolves, it is hard to see him get the playing chances he would want.

The defender will be smart to accept to leave, but he might struggle to find a club that matches his wages.