Report: Juventus hoping to keep Di Maria for another season

Since the start of the season, Angel Di Maria has been more absent than present for Juventus. The winger suffered three separate injuries during the first half of the season, while also serving a suspension due to a violent conduct against Monza’s Armando Izzo.

So while the 2022 World Cup was more of the same for the winger who missed some matches due to an injury, he eventually made a timely return to the starting lineup and played a vital role in Argentina’s World Cup triumph over France in Sunday’s final.

The 34-year-old was in a vibrant form, dribbling past his markers at will. He won the first spot kick what was converted by Lionel Messi before doubling the Albiceleste’s lead with a clinical finish.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus are now hoping to lock down Di Maria for an additional campaign.

Last summer, the former PSG man insisted on signing a one-year deal, but the source claims that sporting director Federico Cherubini will hold a meeting with the player’s agent between January and February to discuss a potential renewal.

Juve FC say

While keeping the player for another year will allow the Bianconeri to take advantage of the Growth Decree (saving 50% on taxes related to wages), it’s necessary to understand if the veteran can still contribute on a consistent basis.

Juventus have their fair share of injury-prone players, so even though Di Maria’s prowess remains undeniable, we can’t afford to keep spending hefty wages on part-timers.