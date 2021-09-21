Report: Juventus hoping to swap McKennie with Arsenal midfielder

As proven by the horrific start to the season, Juve’s midfield department remains a major problem. Manuel Locatelli’s arrival surely improved the squad, but due to the lack of a natural Regista, the Euro 2020 winner has to operate as a deep-lying playmaker.

The former Sassuolo man hasn’t embarrassed himself in the process, but his deep role is preventing him from supporting the team upfront as a box-to-box midfielder.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could once again attempt to enhance this position as soon as the January transfer market opens.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb.it via TuttoJuve, the management is interested in Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, and is willing to offer Weston McKennie in exchange for his services.

The Switzerland international almost joined José Mourinho’s Roma during the last summer transfer market, but he ended up renewing his contract with the Gunners until 2024.

The 28-year-old has been operating in the middle of the park for the North Londoners since making the move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016. Nonetheless, his relationship with the club’s fans has been troublesome due to some past incidents.

On the other hand, McKennie has been unable to convince Max Allegri thus far, and Juventus are no longer eager on maintaining his services due to incidents outside of the pitch – including one with the USMNT.

We’ll have to wait to figure out whether there’s some truth behind this report, or if it’s just paper talk.