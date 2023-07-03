Report: Juventus icon Gianluigi Buffon to announce retirement

After almost 30 years in the business, Juventus icon Gianluigi Buffon could finally call it a day.

The 45-year-old still has a year in his Parma contract, but according to Tuttosport (via ilBianconero), the legendary goalkeeper will cut his spell short and hang his gloves.

The 2006 World Cup winner is one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever grace a football pitch. Many consider him to be the greatest of all time.

The source reveals that the Italian is currently on vacation with his family. But barring any surprises, he will announce his retirement in the next few days.

Buffon started his career in Parma before signing for Juventus in 2001 for a record-breaking fee at the time.

The shot-stopper cemented himself as the ultimate best during his long stint in Turin. Bianconeri fans remain grateful for his great dedication to the cause, opting to stick by the Old Lady following the club’s relegation to Serie B in 2006.

In 2018, Buffon decided to part ways with Juventus while contemplating retirement. Nevertheless, an offer from Paris Saint-Germain reignited his career.

A year later, he returned to the Allianz Stadium for an encore stint. He served as an understudy to Wojciech Szczesny for two years before rejoining Parma in 2021.

The aging custodian was hoping to lead the Ducali back to the top flight, but the club fell short on two attempts.

So if this is truly the end, we can only thank the iconic star for his unparalleled dedication and unwavering loyalty to the cause.