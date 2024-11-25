TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 08: Giampiero Boniperti (L) and Alessandro Del Piero during the ceremony of inauguration of the new stadium of FC Juventus ahead of the pre season friendly match between FC Juventus and Notts County on September 8, 2011 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Legendary Juventus captain Alessandro Del Piero could soon announce he’s running for the role of FIGC president.

The 50-year-old’s potential candidacy first emerged on the news yesterday, with an out-of-the-blue report from Adnkronos. The source claimed that some important figures in Italian football have thrown the iconic striker’s name in the hat.

The elections will take place on February 3rd, and many consider it a golden opportunity to kickstart a genuine change in Italian football, beginning with the upper echelon. Several top figures in Calcio have already expressed their dissatisfaction with the work of incumbent FIGC president Gabriele Gravina, insisting he’s not the right profile to oversee the much-desired reform.

While it remains to be seen if the current head of the organization will be able to run for another term amidst his ongoing legal troubles, Del Piero’s chances could be gaining steam, at least according to today’s edition of Tuttosport (via IlBianconero).

The Turin-based newspaper believes the 2006 World Cup winner could announce his candidacy for the post this Wednesday.

As the source explains, Lazio president Claudio Lotito was the first to suggest Del Piero for the role. The Biancocelesti patron wields sizable influence in football politics, and has been leading a coalition that includes several other Serie A clubs against his longtime rival Gravina.

For his part, Del Piero has never held an executive role before. After hanging his boots, he has been mostly occupied with his own business projects, including opening a restaurant in Los Angeles. He has also been very active in the media, making appearances as a pundit on Italian and American networks, and has also been utilizing his appeal in the commercial field.

The former Juventus Number 10 still holds the club record for the most number of appearances and also leads the all-time scoring charts.