Manchester United is interested in Gleison Bremer. Juventus is bracing for the possibility of the defender’s departure should the Red Devils offer a substantial fee or trigger his release clause.

Bremer has established himself as one of the top defenders in Italy, even before his move to Juventus from Torino, and United believes he would be a valuable addition to their squad.

United is anticipated to make a move for him, prompting Juventus to prepare for life without the Brazilian defender.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has already identified two players who could potentially enhance their squad as replacements for Bremer.

Juventus intends to pursue much younger defenders, particularly interested in Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix and Sporting Club’s Ousmane Diomande.

While Juventus is not expected to splurge on Lacroix, who has just a year remaining on his current contract, Diomande is in high demand, with top clubs across the continent vying for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Diomande and Lacroix are two young defenders who can develop further on our team, but we have to spend less than we earn from the departure of Bremer, which makes Lacroix an easier target to sign.

Diomande’s release clause is too big, and because he has many suitors, Sporting might decide he will only leave if his release clause is met.