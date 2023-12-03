After beating Monza on Friday, Juventus are currently sitting on top of the Serie A standings awaiting tonight’s big showdown between Napoli and Inter.

Slowly but surely, the club, players and fans are beginning to believe in their chances of winning the Scudetto title.

Nevertheless, going toe-to-toe with the Nerazzurri until the end of the campaign requires additional depth in the squad, even if the Bianconeri are only competing on a single front.

Therefore, La Gazzetta della Sport (via TuttoJuve) believes the Juventus management has identified two players to pursue in January.

The Serie A giants would like to sign an offensive player who adds a new dimension to their attack, and the perennial target remains Domenico Berardi.

The 29-year-old has been on the club’s shortlist for several years now. The Bianconeri launched a serious onslaught in the summer but failed to reach an agreement with Sassuolo.

We shall see whether Cristiano Giuntoli and company will be able to convince the Neroverdi to part ways with their historic talisman in the middle of the season.

On another front, Juventus must also bolster their ranks with a new midfielder after losing the services of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli due to suspensions.

The pink newspaper believes Juventus will be looking to buy Manu Koné from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Frenchman is 22 years of age and has been sharpening his tools in the Bundesliga since 2021. His contract with the German club runs until 2026.