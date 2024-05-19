Juventus are reportedly hoping to keep Carlos Alcaraz for another season, so will be looking to strike an agreement with Southampton.

The 21-year-old joined the Bianconeri on loan in January. The Italian giants have the option to buy him for 49.5 million euros.

Needless to say, Cristiano Giuntoli won’t fancy this solution at all.

Nevertheless, Juventus could still find another formula to keep the Argentine at Continassa beyond the current campaign.

According to Tuttosport journalist Massimo Pavan, the Bianconeri are looking to extend the player’s loan deal.

Juventus will thus ask Southampton to approve another temporary agreement, as they would like to test Alcaraz under the guidance of a new manager – who could well be Thiago Motta.

The youngster saw little playing time since joining the Bianconeri’s ranks in the middle of the campaign. He has thus far made 10 appearances, eight in Serie A and two in the Coppa Italia, contributing with a single assist in the process.

Moreover, the majority of the midfielder’s outings came off the bench, so he hasn’t earned enough minutes under the tutelage of Max Allegri to allow the management to assess his performances.

Therefore, Juventus would like to see how the Argentine will fare with a new manager in charge, especially after training alongside his Juventus teammates in pre-season.