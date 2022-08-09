During the past few days, Adrien Rabiot has emerged as one of the market priorities for Manchester United. The Frenchman could be set to join the Premier League giants, as Juventus have reportedly given their consent after receiving an offer worth 15 million euros.

The 27-year-old signed for the Old Lady in 2019 as a free agent, but never truly fulfilled his potential. Thus, the two parties could end their collaboration with one year left on the player’s contract.

However, some believe that the Bianconeri won’t sit idle following the potential departure of the former PSG man.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have identified Davide Frattesi as a replacement for Rabiot. The Italy international would reportedly cost the club’s coffers a figure between 15 and 20 millions.

The midfielder is a youth product of Roma who joined Sassuolo in 2017. After spending several campaigns on loan with various Serie B sides, he finally made his Serie A breakthrough last season, cementing himself as one of the most exciting box-to-box midfielders in the league.

Juve FC say

While this reported deal would be a great coup on paper, the figures remain doubtful. After all, Sassuolo have already filled their coffers with Gianluca Scamacca’s transfer money, while Giacomo Raspadori could follow suit.

Therefore, the Emilians are unlikely to sell Frattesi unless they receive a truly tempting offer. The 22-year-old is becoming a regular feature in Roberto Mancini’s Italy, and has a contract until 2026. Hence, Sassuolo won’t be in a hurry to sell him, and surely would only do so on their own terms.