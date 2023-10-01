Last summer, Juventus revived their interest in Domenico Berardi. While the player appeared keen on joining the Bianconeri at one point, the club failed to launch an offer that enticed Sassuolo.

Therefore, the Euro 2020 winner ended up remaining at the Mapei Stadium for yet another campaign, while the Turin-based giants are still contemplating a future onslaught.

Nevertheless, Berardi isn’t the only Serie A winger on Cristiano Giuntoli’s shortlist.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Lazio star Mattia Zaccagni is amongst the profiles monitored by Juventus directors, especially if they fail to lure the Sassuolo icon.

The 28-year-old had his breakthrough at Hellas Verona in 2020 before making the switch to the capital side in the summer of 2021.

In recent years, he established himself as a key member of Maurizio Sarri’s 4-3-3 tactical system. He currently operates as a left winger, joining club captain Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson in the frontline.

The Italian has thus far made seven Serie A appearances this term, contributing with a goal and an assist. He also started in the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

As the source explains, Zaccagni’s contract with Lazio runs until 2025. Therefore, Juventus might try to pounce on the opportunity in the summer and secure his signing for a relatively low fee.