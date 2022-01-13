Report: Juventus identify Ligue 1 winner as Arthur’s replacement

While the attack remains the hottest front on the transfer market, Juventus could still sign a new midfielder in January.

But as we know by now, new arrivals depend on the club’s ability to offload some of the current crop.

In the recent weeks, several news outlets have been linking Arthur Melo with the exit door. And if the latest report is to be believed, his replacement has been identified.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are keeping tabs on Renato Sanches, who is also tracked by their Serie A rivals Milan.

This isn’t the first time that the Old Lady is linked with the Portuguese midfielder. Last summer, the Lille man was considered to be a fallback option in case Manuel Locatelli’s transfer from Sassuolo had collapsed.

The source adds that the Bianconeri are in constant contact with his agent Jorge Mendes, the same man who orchestrated Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival to Turin, as well as his departure.

Moreover, the report believes Sanches would be a less expensive alternative for Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes (valued at 45 million euros). The latter is also a non-EU citizen.

Juve FC say

Sanches had his ups and downs throughout his young career. But despite his failure at Bayern Munich, it’s only a matter to time before a European giant offers him another chance to play at a top club.

However, Lille are currently in the midst of a Champions League campaign, and they would surely be reluctant to lose their star in January.

Therefore, this deal sounds a bit too complicated to be materialized during the winter transfer session.