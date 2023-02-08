This season, Leandro Paredes has been enduring an underwhelming campaign while on loan at Juventus. Even the World Cup triumph couldn’t regenerate the midfielder’s form.

Therefore, fans and observers alike expect the Bianconeri to waive off their right to buy the Argentine from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of season, especially in the presence of young starlets, eager to prove their worth at the Allianz Stadium.

According to TuttoJuve, the management has identified Nicolò Rovella as the ideal replacement for Paredes. The source adds that the Bianconeri prefer the former Genoa man over Filippo Ranocchia.

While both midfielders are currently on loan at Monza, Rovella has been more impressive, cementing himself as a regular feature in Raffaele Palladino’s starting formation.

Juventus bought the 21-year-old in January 2021, but left him on loan at the Luigi Ferraris for another 18 months.

Juve FC say

When it comes to replacing Paredes, Rovella would be the obvious choice for several reasons. As the source mentioned, the Italian has been earning plaudits for his composed and mature displays in Brianza this season, including two superb outings against Juventus in particular.

Moreover, Rovella would be a natural alternative for the disappointing Argentine since they’re both deep-lying playmakers. On the other hand, Ranocchia prefers to operate in a slightly more advanced position.