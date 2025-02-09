Juventus could be set for another hectic summer as Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators are aiming high, with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Sandro Tonali reportedly on their shortlist.

The Bianconeri signed nine players in what was considered Year Zero in the club’s next project led by Thiago Motta. However, several of their big signings have failed to impress thus far, including the two who cost the most (Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz).

Hence, Calciomercato believes the Serie A giants will be looking to pull off some big moves once more next summer.

As the source explains, Juventus could partially fund their operations by selling Andrea Cambiaso, as Manchester City are expected to return for the 24-year-old in the summer after pursuing him in January.

The versatile full-back’s sale could generate a figure between 60 and 70 million euros. While this sum might not be sufficient on its own, it would certainly lend Giuntoli and Co. a hand as they look to bolster some of the club’s various departments.

The report expects Juventus to sign a top striker to replace Dusan Vlahovic who could be heading towards the exit door. And while it remains to be seen if Randal Kolo Muani will have a future in Turin beyond his loan stint, Juventus will reportedly chase after Osimhen who remains Giuntoli’s ultimate dream.

The Nigerian is currently on loan at Galatasaray, but will return to Napoli in the summer before trying to find himself a permanent new home. The striker’s contract with the Serie A leaders contains a release clause worth 80 million euros.

Moreover, CM claims the Bianconeri could revive their interest in Tonali, and could possibly offer Newcastle the services of Douglas Luiz plus cash. The Italy international has been one of the Magpies’ best performers this season after making his return from a year-long suspension due to his involvement in illegal betting.