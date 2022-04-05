Report: Juventus identify three stars as potential Dybala replacements

With Paulo Dybala leaving the club at the end of the season, Juventus will be left with a major gap upfront.

Despite his recent injury record, the Argentine has been one of the team’s focal points during his seven-year stint in Turin. Replacing La Joya’s goals and technical touch won’t be an easy task for the management.

However, Federico Cherubini and company will be searching the market for a player who can be compatible in a trident alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, three main candidates have emerged as Juventus begin their search for a new attacker.

The first name on the list is an obvious one. We’re talking about Nicolò Zaniolo who has been a longtime target of the Bianconeri.

The Italian could be looking to embark on a new adventure after seeing his relationship with Roma deteriorate as of late.

The second name on a list is a far more experienced profile. At the age of 34, Angel Di Maria could opt for one last major spell in Europe.

The Paris Saint Germain veteran is currently running on an expiring contract. His future in the French capital is shrouded with doubt.

Finally, Ousmane Demblé remains on the Old Lady’s shortlist. The talented Frenchman could also become a free agent at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, Barcelona might be looking to extend his stay on the back of impressive performances as of late.