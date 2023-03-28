In Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin, Juventus have two reliable goalkeepers between the posts. However, contractual situations could prompt the club to ring some changes.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri remain fond of their Polish number one, but his hefty wages remain a concern on the financial scale.

At the moment, the management is trying to reduce the wage bill by opting for young and affordable players rather than top stars.

For his part, Szczesny is one of the highest earners at the club. His current deal runs until the summer of 2024.

The source claims that Juventus would be willing to part ways with the former Arsenal and Roma custodian if they receive an offer worth 20 million euros.

In this case, the news report identifies Marco Carnesecchi as the primary candidate to replace the Poland international in Turin.

The 22-year-old remains on Atalanta’s books, but has been playing on loan at Cremonese since January 2021. This season, he has made 18 Serie A appearances for the struggling Grigiorossi, collecting two clean sheets in the process and conceding 30 goals.

The Rimini native has featured for the Italian national team with all the age groups between U17 and U21. He has recently received a call-up for Roberto Mancini’s senior team, but is yet to make his Azzurri debut.