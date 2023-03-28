Carnesecchi
Transfer News

Report: Juventus identify young Italian goalkeeper as Szczesny’s replacement

March 28, 2023 - 9:30 am

In Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin, Juventus have two reliable goalkeepers between the posts. However, contractual situations could prompt the club to ring some changes.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri remain fond of their Polish number one, but his hefty wages remain a concern on the financial scale.

At the moment, the management is trying to reduce the wage bill by opting for young and affordable players rather than top stars.

For his part, Szczesny is one of the highest earners at the club. His current deal runs until the summer of 2024.

The source claims that Juventus would be willing to part ways with the former Arsenal and Roma custodian if they receive an offer worth 20 million euros.

In this case, the news report identifies Marco Carnesecchi as the primary candidate to replace the Poland international in Turin.

The 22-year-old remains on Atalanta’s books, but has been playing on loan at Cremonese since January 2021. This season, he has made 18 Serie A appearances for the struggling Grigiorossi, collecting two clean sheets in the process and conceding 30 goals.

The Rimini native has featured for the Italian national team with all the age groups between U17 and U21. He has recently received a call-up for Roberto Mancini’s senior team, but is yet to make his Azzurri debut.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Igor Tudor

Forget Conte – Another ex-Juventus player named as potential Allegri replacement

March 28, 2023
Arthur

From Arthur to Kulusevski: Which EPL players will return to Juventus?

March 28, 2023
Rabiot

“My public image has changed” – Rabiot credits Juventus experience

March 28, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Uncle Petter March 28, 2023 at 12:45 pm

    Think he is a bit “raw” and prefers Vicario as for now.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.