Antonio Silva opened the scoring for Benfica in their 4-3 win against Juventus and now the Bianconeri want to buy him.

The 18-year-old is the latest youngster to be groomed by the Lisbon side and is now showing his remarkable capabilities on the European stage.

After his fearless performance against Juve, several clubs have become interested in a move for him and he might change homes after this season.

A report on Fichajes reveals he is on the radar of the Bianconeri as they rebuild their team, but they are just one of five clubs who like his profile.

The report says Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool, and Manchester United also want to sign the teenager.

Juve FC Says

Silva had a solid match against us and he looks like the real deal, The centre-back did well in the game and he will keep getting better if we add him to our squad.

However, we must be careful with signing a largely unproven player because he might struggle to adapt to life in Italy.

We need proven players who can come in and deliver top performances immediately.

Silva needs one or two more seasons in Portugal to be ready for a leap to Juve.