Silva
Transfer News

Report – Juventus in a five-horse race for Benfica player

October 27, 2022 - 12:00 pm

Antonio Silva opened the scoring for Benfica in their 4-3 win against Juventus and now the Bianconeri want to buy him.

The 18-year-old is the latest youngster to be groomed by the Lisbon side and is now showing his remarkable capabilities on the European stage.

After his fearless performance against Juve, several clubs have become interested in a move for him and he might change homes after this season.

A report on Fichajes reveals he is on the radar of the Bianconeri as they rebuild their team, but they are just one of five clubs who like his profile.

The report says Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool, and Manchester United also want to sign the teenager.

Juve FC Says

Silva had a solid match against us and he looks like the real deal, The centre-back did well in the game and he will keep getting better if we add him to our squad.

However, we must be careful with signing a largely unproven player because he might struggle to adapt to life in Italy.

We need proven players who can come in and deliver top performances immediately.

Silva needs one or two more seasons in Portugal to be ready for a leap to Juve.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Alessandro Sersanti

20-year-old tipped to become the next youngster to break into the Juventus first team

October 27, 2022
vlahovic

Report reveals how close Juventus were to losing Vlahovic

October 27, 2022
allegri

Airline mocks Allegri after Juventus Champions League exit

October 27, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.