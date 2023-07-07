Report – Juventus in a three-horse race for Berardi

In recent days, Juventus has rekindled their interest in acquiring the talented Domenico Berardi, but they are not the only club vying for his signature.

Berardi has consistently proven himself as one of the most formidable attackers in Italian football throughout the years, perhaps even surpassing the optimal duration of his stay at Sassuolo.

This summer presents a prime opportunity for him to depart from his current club, and rumours have connected him with a potential move to Juventus.

Although Juventus initially signed Berardi in 2013, he spent two seasons on loan at Sassuolo before the Black and Greens secured his permanent services by terminating the co-ownership agreement with Juve in 2015.

Since then, the skilful attacker has remained at Sassuolo, honing his abilities and evolving into one of Italy’s premier players, culminating in his triumphant Euro 2020 campaign with the national team.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Juventus holds a strong desire to bring him back to their ranks. However, they face stiff competition from Lazio and AS Roma, with the latter recently re-entering the race for his coveted signature.

Juve FC Says

Berardi is one of the finest attackers in Italy at the moment and if we add him to our squad, we would get one of the best players in the country through the door.

However, the competition is serious and it remains unclear if he would want to join us, having not pushed to move to Turin when we first had him on our books.