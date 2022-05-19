Juventus is one of the clubs looking to sign Lazio defender, Francesco Acerbi, as he looks set to leave the Biancocelesti in the summer.

He has fallen out with the club’s fans, and it seems there is no way back in repairing his relationship with them again.

This means he needs to look for a new home, and Calciomercato claims Juve is in the running for his signature.

The report says the Bianconeri are not alone, and the former Sassuolo centre-back could also move to Milan, where at least one of the two biggest clubs in the city wants to sign him.

Juve needs to replace the outgoing Giorgio Chiellini, and they have a list of targets that they are considering, but Acerbi might be cheaper than the likes of Arsenal’s Gabriel.

Juve FC Says

Acerbi has been one of Italy’s finest defenders in the last few seasons, and he has enough experience to replace Chiellini.

But he is not a long-term solution, and his age (34) means he will probably leave the club at the same time as Leonardo Bonucci if he joins.

We need to focus our efforts on much younger defenders that will deliver value to us now and in the future.