Juventus and AS Roma recently faced each other in Serie A, and the two clubs share common ground in nurturing talented young players. In the context of a potential loan move for Dean Huijsen from Juventus to Roma, the Bianconeri have identified a young talent in the Roma squad that could be valuable for their Next Gen team.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Juventus has expressed interest in 19-year-old midfielder Luigi Cherubini. The young player has been performing well in the youth teams at AS Roma, catching the attention of Juventus. The Bianconeri are reportedly prepared to bring Cherubini into their Next Gen team in the coming weeks.

The Next Gen team at Juventus serves as a stepping stone for young talents aspiring to make it to the first team. Under the management of Max Allegri, there have been opportunities provided to graduates from the Next Gen team, making it an appealing prospect for young players like Cherubini, who may see it as a pathway to breaking into the Juventus first team with hard work and development.

Juve FC Says

There are so many talented youngsters around the country, and Luigi Cherubini must be special for us to notice him.

He knows he is joining a bigger club, and we expect him to be in good form if the goes pulls through.