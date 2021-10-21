Report: Juventus in three-horse race for Chelsea defender

Despite being an ever-present member in Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineups, Antonio Rudiger could be set to leave Chelsea by the end of the season.

The German’s contract will expire next June, and it appears that the two parties are struggling to find an agreement between them.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk (via Calciomercato), the center back is asking for a substantial increase in his salary before putting his signature on a renewal.

Nonetheless, the Blues are unwilling to meet his demands, so a divorce seems to be the most likely outcome.

However, the former Roma defender won’t be short of suitors. The report adds that at least three top European clubs would be interested in his services, including Juventus.

The Bianconeri are still relying on Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci at the back. But despite their undeniable strength, age will eventually catch up with the Italian duo.

Therefore, the Old Lady needs to find a long-term partner for Matthijs de Ligt at the back, and Rudiger could be an ideal candidate, given that he’s at the prime of his career.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have defensive problems of their own, and they could also resort to the Germany international.

This season, Rudiger has thus far made seven Premier League appearances with Chelsea, scoring one goal in the process.