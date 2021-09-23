Report: Juventus in three-horse race to sign Real Madrid star

When it comes to Real Madrid’s squad, Carlo Ancelotti surely has some incredible squad depth at his disposal.

On Wednesday night, Marco Asensio made his first start of the season, and he delivered with a brilliant hattrick. as Los Blancos swept aside Mallorca in a 6-1 demolition job.

The Spaniard’s talent was never in question, and it was once again proven with a sublime display against his former club.

However, at the age of 25, the winger is surely hoping for more playing time as he approaches the peak years of his career.

According to Fichajes.net via TuttoJuve, three top European clubs would be happy to take Asensio if he decides to embark on a new career adventure.

In Italy, both Juventus and Milan have excellent relationships with the Spanish capital club, and would try to sweep for the player’s services.

However, the two Serie A sides would reportedly face some stern competition from England, with Liverpool also tracking the Spain international.

The former Espnayol man has a contract until 2023, so he could be available for a discounted fee in the summer of 2022.

The source describes the situation as a three-horse race for Asensio, but it would all depend on the player’s willingness to leave the White Castle.