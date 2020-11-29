Report – Juventus initiate contact for talented 20-year-old defender

Matteo Lovato is emerging as a top defensive talent in Italian football and Juventus wants to be the team that has him in their squad when he becomes an established professional.

The 20-year-old only joined Verona this season and he has already slotted straight into their starting XI, playing 8 league games already.

He was one of their top performers when they held Juventus to a 1-1 draw in Serie A this season and his performance in that game gave the Bianconeri a first-hand look at what he can offer.

He has continued his fine development, but he will probably be too big for Verona soon as Juve continues to circle him.

Calciomercato claims that his fine performances against the top teams as well as his fine showing against Juve have convinced the Italian champions not to wait any further before they make a move for him.

The report claims that Juventus has already initiated contact with his current team, with competition lining up their offers as well, it adds that it will be a “good fight”.

Lovato might need a few more seasons of top-level football before he can break into the Juve team, but the Bianconeri can achieve that by signing him now and sending him back on loan for around two seasons.