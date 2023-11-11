Juventus is reportedly showing interest in Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson, and Cristiano Giuntoli has been monitoring his performances in several matches. The Bianconeri are expected to be active in the January transfer window as they seek to strengthen their midfield options for the second half of the season.

Ferguson, who joined Serie A in 2022, has steadily become one of the most impactful midfielders in the Italian top flight. He is a regular starter for Bologna and has caught the attention of Juventus.

Football Italia reports that the Scotsman is being observed by Giuntoli, and the Juventus director recently attended a Bologna match to scout him. Ferguson is reportedly open to a move to Turin, but Juventus will need to decide which among their various transfer targets is their top priority.

Juve FC Says

Ferguson has been doing well since he moved to Serie A and at 24, he seems mature enough to play for our team.

However, we have to decide if he is the right man for the group because we have several other targets that we are pursuing.