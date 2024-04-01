Juventus continues to unearth new talent to bolster its Next Gen team, which serves as a pipeline for the senior squad.

The club boasts some of the most promising young players in Italian football, and Juventus appears committed to further strengthening its youth ranks.

Scouts are deployed across Europe in search of talented teenagers who can join the ranks at the Allianz Stadium and undergo further development.

The latest prospect catching Juventus’s attention is Tidiam Gomis, a 17-year-old showcasing his skills in the French second division with Caen.

Having been under observation for some time, Tuttojuve reports that Gomis has now emerged on the Bianconeri’s radar.

Primarily an attacker, Gomis has garnered praise as one of the standout young talents in the French second division.

Juventus will continue to monitor his progress and will make a decision regarding his potential inclusion in either their Next Gen or U19 team at the conclusion of the current season.

Juve FC Says

Continuing to strengthen our youth teams with the players we can get is one of the ways we can continue promoting fine youngsters.

Gomis will be delighted to join us, even if it means spending some time in our youth teams and earning the right to play for our senior side.