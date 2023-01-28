Report – Juventus interested in signing Inter Milan man

Juventus has been busy adding a number of new players to their squad in the last year as Max Allegri rebuilds the Bianconeri.

Juve has not won the league since 2020 and didn’t win a single trophy last season, which is something they do not want to repeat.

The black and whites are now looking to add some new men and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they like Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic.

The Croatian has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A over the years and consistently delivers good performances when he is on the pitch.

Juve has had a longstanding interest in his signature, but the report says until they get over some of their current legal battles, they will struggle to add him to their group.

Juve FC Says

Brozovic is a terrific performer and he is one man that makes Inter a tough club to play against.

Adding him to our squad in Turin will be a superb piece of business, but the midfielder might be reluctant to make the move and Inter could ask for too much money to sell one of their key men.

However, that shouldn’t stop us from trying to get the midfielder until he or his club says no.