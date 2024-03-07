Juventus has reportedly added Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino to their list of transfer targets, as indicated by journalist Niccolò Ceccarini.

The Bianconeri are planning to strengthen their midfield during the upcoming summer transfer window. Juventus has faced challenges in the midfield, especially since the temporary absences of players like Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba. While they managed well for some months, recent issues have emerged, necessitating a solution in the summer.

Keen on addressing these concerns, Juventus is determined to secure the right players during the transfer window, and Ceccarini suggests that Merino is among the players they are interested in adding to their squad.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve likes Mike Merino, and he is certainly one of the players that the club is considering for the future. There are alternatives, such as Ferguson or other well-known names, but it is clear that the transfer market men are focused on a specific area of ​​the pitch in view of next season. Juve is following multiple profiles, even sending observers on the field, because they want to reach the end of the championship with the certainty of already knowing who to focus on.”

Juve FC Says

Merino is having a good spell at Sociedad after spending time at Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United.

At 27, he is now an experienced player and will offer a lot of value to us if we add him to our group.

But for now, our current options must step up their performance and help the team to stay competitive.