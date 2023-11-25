Juventus could be eyeing another player from Schalke 04 in the summer, following the successful signing of Weston McKennie from the German club.

The American initially joined Juventus on loan before his move was made permanent, and he has become a key player for the club, especially this season.

Now, Juventus is reportedly looking to invest in another talent groomed at Schalke 04. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, they have been closely following the progress of Assan Ouedraogo, a 17-year-old standout at Schalke.

Ouedraogo is considered one of the most talented players at Schalke, drawing the attention of several scouts. Juventus hopes to secure his signature and has been monitoring his development closely.

The Bianconeri previously invested in Kenan Yildiz from German side Bayern Munich last term, and he has experienced a rapid rise to the first team. Given the potential talent of Assan Ouedraogo, Juventus appears eager to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Assan has been followed by the top clubs on the continent, not just us, which is a clear sign that he is a top player in the making.

However, he must be willing to go to our U19 team and prove his worth from there through the Next Gen side before getting first-team chances, just as Yildiz has done.