Report – Juventus is battling Roma for two midfielders

Juventus is looking to bolster its midfield at the end of this season and several players are on their list of targets.

The black and whites have had a tough last two seasons and continue to rebuild their ageing squad.

In the summer, they will target much younger players who can make an impact for them and two men on their radar are Lecce’s Morten Hjulmand and Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi.

Both midfielders have been doing well in Serie A so far and would deliver some fine performances for Juve if they add them to their group.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals both are also on the radar of AS Roma and Jose Mourinho’s side will compete with the Bianconeri for their signatures.

Juve FC Says

We must continue to strengthen our group and midfield will be an area we need new men, especially as Adrien Rabiot and Leandro Paredes look set to leave the club.

Frattesi has been on our radar for a long time and seems the more developed of both targets. Perhaps we should focus on signing him alone.

The midfielder will not come cheap, but we have a good relationship with the black and greens which could allow us to even sign him on an initial loan deal and make the move permanent for a fee later.