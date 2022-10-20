Juventus is targeting a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as they continue to reduce the average age of their squad.

The Bianconeri usually buy veteran players they know can deliver, especially when Max Allegri is their manager.

However, in recent transfer windows, they have signed much younger players and continue to do so as the likes of Dusan Vlahovic impress them.

The next man under 25 who could join them is Mamardashvili, according to a report on Football Italia.

It reveals that the 22-year-old has been delivering some eye-catching performances for Los Che and has piqued Juve’s interest.

They are looking for a long-term replacement for Wojciech Szczesny and the Georgian could be the player to man their goal when the ex-Arsenal man leaves.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but he is not getting any younger and has recently suffered some injury problems.

The Pole should finish his current contract at Juve, but the intelligent thing to do is to sign a replacement before he leaves.

Mattia Perin has filled in well for him when he is not available to play, but he has never been considered the heir to Szczesny.