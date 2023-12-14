Football agent Paolo Palermo has revealed that Juventus is monitoring Andrè-Zambo Anguissa of Napoli.

The Bianconeri secured Cristiano Giuntoli from Napoli in the summer, and he had been instrumental in signing several players for Napoli, including Anguissa.

Juventus has also been linked with Anguissa’s teammate Piotr Zielinski, who is set to become a free agent at the end of this season.

Despite the historical rivalry and Napoli’s reluctance to sell to Juventus, the Bianconeri persist in monitoring Napoli’s players.

It’s worth noting that playing for Juventus after being a Napoli player is viewed negatively by Napoli supporters, and such players are often met with disapproval from Napoli fans. Despite this sentiment, Juventus continues to keep a close eye on Napoli’s talent pool.

Anguissa is next and Palermo revealed, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I think that soon we will also have Anguissa is a bit of a problem, I got a tip-off that Juventus is courting him.”

Juve FC Says

Napoli has some very fine players in their squad who could improve us and Anguissa is certainly one of them.

The midfielder was a key member of the squad that won Serie A last season and that shows he has what it takes to help lead us back to the top.

However, we must prepare to spend a lot of money to add him to our squad because Napoli will never want to sell to us.