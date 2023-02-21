Report – Juventus is eyeing a move for Aston Villa man

Aston Villa is reportedly open to offers for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer and after the player’s performances on the pitch for his club and country, he has caught the eye of Juventus, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Football insider reports that Unai Emery is apparently willing to let the Argentine world cup hero leave in an attempt to solidify his team, suggesting that the 30-year-old is a disruptive influence in the dressing room.

The same report reckons that Villa is looking for a fee in the region of £40 million, which is a staggering amount for a player of his age.

Juve FC Says

It does seem that there are issues with Martinez at Villa, his manager ripped into him publicly at the weekend when he disobeyed orders to remain in the goal and not go forward for a last-minute corner.

It is also becoming evident that his attitude is starting to rub the Villa fans the wrong way, he has grown very arrogant and his on-field antics leave a sour taste.

Not sure he is the sort of player that Juve should be targeting, especially at the outrageous fee being mentioned.